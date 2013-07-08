Traffic stop reveals 13 warrants for woman's arrest

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A woman pulled over for a defective headlight is now behind bars facing a laundry list of charges.

The arrest report from Horry County Police states an officer pulled over the truck 40-year-old Wendy Reynolds was driving on Highway 9 Business just outside of Loris.

The driver's side headlight was out, and there was no tag light. After entered Reynolds information, the officer discovered there were several warrants for her arrest.

Once taken into custody and transported to J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Wendy Reynolds was charged with 13 counts of fraudulent check. She is also charged with the failure to use a headlight.

