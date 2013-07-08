Woman found dead in Maxton field

MAXTON, NC (WMBF) - A 33-year-old woman was found dead in a field in the Maxton area of Robeson County, the sheriff's office says.

A property owner discovered the body of 33-year-old LaTonya Davis in the 100 block of Hero Lane in Maxton around 10:39 a.m. on Saturday, July 6. They calling the Robeson County Sheriff's Office, who responded to investigate and found the woman had been shot in the chest.

Autopsy results are still pending, but Major Anthony Thompson says the sheriff's office is investigating this death as a homicide at this time.

