Vacations fall victim to hotel room burglaries

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police in Myrtle Beach are searching for the culprits after several vacationers reported items missing from their South Seas Resort hotel rooms.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police report, several people traveling to the Grand Strand together woke up Sunday morning to find their electronics and cash missing from their rooms.

They were staying in two separate rooms, both having sliding glass doors that were closed, but not locked.

The missing items included a purse, three iPods, two cell phones, $125 in cash, a wallet, a debit card, a driver's license and a moped key.

Anyone with information about these burglaries is asked to call Myrtle Beach Police.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.