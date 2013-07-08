Judge dismisses SC officer's lawsuit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by a former South Carolina prison officer against cellphone companies.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported (http://bit.ly/182HwCk) that U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie dismissed the lawsuit by Robert Johnson, who was a captain at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.

Johnson was shot six times and wounded at his home in Sumter in 2010 in an attack that prosecutors say was orchestrated by inmates using illegal cellphones in prison. One man is awaiting trial.

Attorney Robert Parker says the Johnsons will ask the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reinstate the lawsuit.

Parker said cellphone providers could jam cellphone use by inmates without interfering with other communications systems.

The Johnsons had sued 20 cellphone companies and cellular tower owners.

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com

