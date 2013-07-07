CPSC: Cracker Barrel Country Store's, Toys R Us recall products

Angel's Touch Collections recalled about 8,000 Butterfly and Shell Lamps due to shock and fire hazards. Photo Source: CPSC

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Consumers who have made purchases at Toys R Us and Cracker Barrel Country Store's may want to make sure they did not purchase the following items that the Consumer Product Safety Commission says were recalled in the last week.

On July 3, Angel's Touch Collections recalled about 8,000 Butterfly and Shell Lamps due to shock and fire hazards. This item is sold exclusively at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's.

According to the CSC, the lamps have exposed wiring at the base, which poses shock and fire hazards to consumers, but no injuries have been reported as a result of this.

Consumers can contact Angel's Touch Collections toll-free (877) 474-2133 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.angeltouchcollections.com and click on "Recall Notice" for more information. Consumers can also send an e-mail to ATCrecall@gmail.com.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled decorative lights, unplug and return them to any Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, or by mail to Angel's Touch Collections, 2732 Teaster Lane, Suite 119, Pigeon Forge, TN 37868, for a full refund, including shipping.

On July 3, Toys R Us recalled remote-controlled helicopters due to fire and burn hazards.

The rechargeable battery inside the helicopters can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers or nearby items.

Toys R Us has received 11 reports worldwide of the rechargeable battery overheating. No injuries have been reported.

About 6,500 of these items were sold in the U.S., and 900 in Canada.

Consumers should immediately stop using the remote-controlled helicopter and return all components to a Toys R Us store for a full refund or store credit.

For information on recalled products, visit http://cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/.

It is illegal to resell or attempt to resell a recalled consumer product.



