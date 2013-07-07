Myrtle Beach celebrates 75th anniversary with cupcakes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – In honor of the city of Myrtle Beach's 75th anniversary, there will be a Beach Music Festival and world-record cupcake event on Ocean Blvd. on Saturday, July 20 from 5:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

The "D.C Cupcake" sisters from TLC will attempt a world record cupcake construction with 7,500 of their best cupcakes. Anyone is invited to this event that is free and open to the public. The sisters will meet with the public from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., with cupcakes for everyone at 7 p.m.

The event includes performances from The Catalinas, the Original Drifters and the Temptations Review.

The party is a joint 75th anniversary celebration by the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, both of which were founded in 1938.

