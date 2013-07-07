MB: Salt Games, day-long festival benefiting Surfrider Foundation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Native Sons is presenting a fun day-long festival called the Salt Games that will intrigue tourists and locals alike, benefiting the Surfrider Foundation.

On Sunday, July 21 the Salt Games will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. in Pyler Park and on the beach, in front of the Boardwalk.

The festival's free events will run simultaneously during the day, ranging from family fun to serious competition. The Native Sons say to expect a "beach festival" atmosphere, topped off by an evening of live music and entertainment, which is all free.

The events in the Salt Games include:

Lifeguard Games

Hawaiian Fire Dancers

Paddleboard Races

Kids' Dolphin Run

Bikini Contest

Face Painting

Two-man pro volleyball

Caricatures

Beach Yoga

Live music from Jah Creation and Ten Toes Up

A "Salt Shaker" contest

Beach Fit Challenge

Sea Salt Margarita Challenge

Yoga sit-in

Tug-o-war

Crossfit Up Dog by Core Fitness

For more information, visit www.thesaltgames.com. Proceeds benefit the Surfrider Foundation.

