SCDNR: time to renew, purchase state hunting, fishing licenses

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Department of Natural Resources recreational licenses for the current year expired June 30, and the new license year began on July 1.

There are more ways than ever to apply to receive new hunting and fishing licenses, the SCDNR says. Hunters and anglers can use the DNR online licensing site to apply for temporary, annual and three-year licenses, convenient for the tourists or permanent residents.

Applicants can print their license from their home computer following payment confirmation by checking the DNR website here: https://dnrlicensing.sc.gov/DNRLicensing/EntryPage.aspx.

Licenses can also be obtained at one of the over 500 local license vendors across the state. Each of those can be found on the DNR website in alphabetical order by county here: https://www.dnr.sc.gov/license/licenseag/.

Anyone looking to obtain a license for a local vendor can also call the License Office at 803-734-3833 Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The last way hunters and anglers can obtain licenses is to call the toll free number at 1-866-714-3611, a service that is available everyday, around the clock, even on holidays.

A full list of license pricing can be found here: http://www.dnr.sc.gov/licenses/pricing.html.

