SCDNR provides residents with snake information on website

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources wants residents to know that snakes are crawling during summertime, so take care to be on the watch when hiking, fishing, picnicking or even working in the yard.

The SCDNR has provided a website to assist with general information and identification of common snake species in Upstate South Carolina here: http://www.dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/snakes/index.html

The purpose of the site is to emphasize that snakes are a part of native wildlife, and help expand information and appreciation about these unique and interesting, but often misunderstood animals.

A major feature of the site is an invitation for the public to upload digital photos of snakes, and where they were spotted for assistance in identifying what type of snake they saw.

Snakes are active in the Upstate, the SCDNR says, throughout the warm months, typically from March through October. During winter months, periodic activities of snakes include hibernation, mating and shedding their skins.

Baby snakes are born in summer from mid-July to mid-September, are generally four to eight inches long depending on the species, and look like miniature versions of their parents in coloration and pattern.

The SCDNR says that like the young of many wildlife species, baby snakes tend to wander in search of their own place to live, which is why they are frequently encountered by people.

