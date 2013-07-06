City of Myrtle Beach accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach is accepting applications for the 26th Citizens Police Academy, which begins Monday, September 9.

The class will meet each Monday from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. for 10 weeks, until graduation on November 18. Class topics will include crime scene investigation, K-9 emergency vehicle operations and simulated firearms training.

Class members will ride-along and work with Myrtle Beach police officers and staff, gaining behind-the-scenes looks at local law enforcement.

To apply, you must be an Horry County resident at least 21-years-of-age, with a valid driver's licence. A criminal history check and driver's license back ground check are both required.

Applicants accepted into the program must attend at least eight of the ten classes and at least 15 hours of ride-along and work-along experience to graduate.

If this sounds like something you're interested in, applications are available at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center, the Law Enforcement Center Annex on Mustang Street, or online at http://cityofmyrtlebeach.com/cpa.html.

All applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, July 19.

