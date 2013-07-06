USBA National Championship headed to North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The United States Basketball Association National Championship will come to North Myrtle Beach July 9-13. There will be 142 boys' basketball teams grades 8-12 comprised of 2,000 players and their coaches will hit the Grand Strand for the occasion, according to Patrick Dowling, spokesperson for the City of North Myrtle Beach.

The USBA National Championship will be at the Alabama Theatre on Highway 17 South in North Myrtle Beach. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. on July 9, and the opening ceremony lasts from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. All players and coaches will be in attendance.

The Master of Ceremonies will be Chuck Beddingfield, the Managing Director of ESPN's Charleston Classic, and President of Event Management Associates, LLC. North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley will give a welcome to attendees. Former NCAA player for Duke University, former Chicago Bulls professional player, and current college basketball analyst for ESPN Jay Williams will be the guest speaker.

