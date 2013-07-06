Man arrested for assault after bar fight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested at the Little Brazil Restaurant and Bar in Myrtle Beach around 12:30 a.m. Saturday after police found a man lying on the ground, bleeding, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department report of the incident.

The police report states Brian Smallridge, 36-years-old of Conway said he was having an argument with his wife when the victim interfered. Smallridge said he told the victim to "stay out of it", but the victim threw a full beer can which exploded on Smallridge's shirt. Then, the victim pulled out a knife and moved into a fighting stance, at which point Smallridge told him that if he did not put the knife down, he would get beaten up.

Smallridge stated that the victim came at him, and they began to fight. He said he felt his life was in danger, and that is why he beat the victim up.

The victim, however, had a slightly different story. He stated that Smallridge and his wife were having an argument, so he tried to break it up. Before he knew what was happening, the victim stated Smallridge was beating him up. The police report states the victim was intoxicated during the incident, but he had several lacerations to his head, which he was bleeding from, and he was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

Witnesses inside the bar told yet a different story. They told police that Smallridge was arguing with his wife when the victim interfered, threw a beer can at Smallridge, who in response, threw a beer can back at the victim. Smallridge then picked up a bar stool and hit the victim over the head with it, placed the victim in a chokehold, dragged him outside of the building and began kicking the victim repeatedly while he was defenseless on the ground.

Two independent witnesses who were driving by the incident location said they saw the victim being dragged onto the sidewalk outside of the building and being kicked in the head repeatedly. One witness said she yelled for Smallridge to stop kicking the victim, when he began to curse at her.

Smallridge was arrested and transported to the Myrtle Beach Police Department jail to be processed. The warrant request is for assault in the second degree. The victims' knife was collected for evidence.

