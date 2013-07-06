Behavioral health program to help SC firefighters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina firefighters are now able to get behavioral health support while on the job, thanks to a pilot program started by a group of state and national organizations.

The program is being run by the S.C. Department of Mental Health in conjunction with the S.C. State Firefighters' Association, the S.C. Fire Academy and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

The program's aim is to prevent firefighter deaths and injuries in the line of duty by providing firefighters and their families with counseling and psychological support. The program was developed as a result of the national foundation's efforts to assist firefighters after 9/11 and Charleston's Sofa Super Store fire in 2007.

The program will start in five areas of South Carolina before rolling out statewide.

