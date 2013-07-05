Teen taken to hospital after struck by car

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The portion of Highway 701 in Conway that was blocked by a crash with injuries reopened to traffic Friday afternoon.

According to the website for the South Carolina Highway Patrol, an accident with reported injuries occurred on Highway 701 North in front of the HTC building around 1:51 p.m. Friday.

As a result, the roadway was blocked in that area until around 3:15 p.m.

Lance Corporal Sonny Collins says the crash was a result of a car striking a 17-year-old boy trying to cross the road. He was transported to the emergency room at Conway Medical Center then Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

His current condition is unknown. Collins adds that since the teen was in highway, the driver of the car is not being charged.

