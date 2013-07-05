Fire crews douse flames in Florence club

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A club in Florence suffered smoke and fire damage after flames erupted on the Fourth of July.

Fire Marshal and Florence Fire Department spokesman Ken Carr said the fire in The Club on Fraser Street in Florence was reported around 5 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

The first units on the scene observed heavy smoke escaping from all sides of the building. After forcing their way into the building, the discovered the source of the fire was above the ceiling.

In under 20 minutes the flames were put out, and the fire was under control, Carr said.

No one was in the building which sustained heavy smoke and fire damage. The cause has not been found, but Carr said they believe it was unintentional.

