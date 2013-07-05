NMB crews rescue 98 on Fourth of July

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The rip current risk remains high for Brunswick and Horry counties Friday after rescue crews in North Myrtle Beach report spending a full day in the water to keep swimmers safe.

The National Weather Service says rescuers in North Myrtle Beach were very busy on the Fourth of July when the rip current risk was very high. They rescued 98 people from the water, one of their highest reported rescues in one day.

Friday, they are flying their red flags in North Myrtle Beach. Lifeguards in the Carolina Beach and Wrightsville Beach areas are flying yellow flags. The rip current risk remains high in both areas.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.