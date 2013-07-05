Burglary suspect takes wallet, leaves no clues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A woman on vacation in the Grand Strand is finding the Fourth of July holiday is probably the worst time to have your wallet stolen.

The Myrtle Beach Police incident report states the woman left her wallet in her child's diaper in her hotel room before heading out to the beach on the Fourth of July.

When she returned an hour later, the wallet was gone. She told police it contained two driver's licenses, a bank card and cash.

She tried to cancel the card because it had already been used, but since it was a federal holiday her back was closed. They could not assist her with canceling the card or letting her know where the card had been used.

Police could not find any evidence of forced entry in the hotel room, and nothing else had been touched. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Myrtle Beach Police as soon as possible.

