Officer rescues dog from hot truck in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A New York man is awaiting his day in court after having his dog removed from the back of his hot truck and issued a citation.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police report, officers went to Grand Park in Market Common on the Fourth of July after someone called to complain about a dog locked in a vehicle. What they found was a red-nosed pit bull in the cargo area of the truck, measuring 130 degrees inside.

The sun was bearing on the dog, who was panting heavily. Though he was leashed, an officer was able to open the unlocked hatchback and get the dog out after several minutes of trying to coax the dog into jumping into the front seat and out the driver's side window.

The dog was placed in the air conditioned patrol car to cool down. After a few minutes, he was able to drink the water the police officer provided him.

The owner was issued a citation for the mistreatment of animals when he returned, then informed about the ordinances and dangers of leaving pets in locked cars, the police report states. The police officer also used a laser thermometer to show him the temperature of the truck.

The courtesy summons is $262. The report states the dog remained in the officer's custody.

