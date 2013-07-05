Burglars strike home while family watches fireworks

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are searching for the items that a family says were stolen from their home while they watched fireworks.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police incident report, a family living on 36th Avenue North left their home around 9 p.m. to watch the fireworks at Broadway at the Beach. When they returned at 11 p.m., they found several items missing from their home.

When police responded, the family ensured that all their doors were locked when they left, and the home showed no signs of forced entry.

The report states, however, that a part of their back door was broken, and someone could easily have entered by removing the duct tape covering the shattered glass pane.

The missing items included a Nintendo Wii game console and an Acer laptop, valued at $750.

