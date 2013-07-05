Headphones cause of fight that leaves bruises on woman

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police say headphones were the cause of an argument that left bruises and scratch marks on a young woman.

The fight was reported to police after 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July from a home on Beaver Road.

The female victim said she and her alleged attacker, the father of her child, were arguing over a pair of headphones. When she stood up, "[He] grabbed her by the neck and pushed her back down on the couch and began choking her," the police report states.

Gasping for air, he released his grip, but began yelling at her. She yelled back, right before the man grabbed her hair, snatched off her wig, hit her in the face, and dug his nails into her leg.

After she threatened to call the police, the man ceased his attack. EMS that arrived on the scene noted bruises around her neck and scratches on her thighs.

Police have issued warrants for the man's arrest on criminal domestic violence charges. He has not yet been taken into custody.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.