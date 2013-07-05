Suspected burglar had hotel's master key

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police are searching for a woman who gained access to vacationers rooms with a hotel's master key.

An employee of the Sea Horn Hotel on South Ocean Boulevard says she followed a woman claiming to a housekeeper when she walked into a room to deliver towels, the Myrtle Beach Police report states.

Because the employee didn't recognize the woman, she asked if she really worked there, to which the woman replied she had started four days ago. Realizing she was talking to a hotel employee, the woman took off running and dropped the towels.



The actual hotel employee followed the woman until she tired of running, then asked her to turn over the master key, which the woman said was given to her by someone else.

Several other people at the hotel claimed to see the woman acting suspicious, and then fleeing the area in a white Honda. They believed she looked like a woman who worked there several years ago.

The police report does not say anything was stolen from guests' rooms. So far no arrests have been made.

