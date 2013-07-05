Box of cremated remains found at Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (AP) - The director of a funeral home says cremated remains found in box at Folly Beach will be returned to the family.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported (http://bit.ly/15hSIdZ) that two teenagers found the box with the name of a man from Roanoke, Va., on it, along with the name of a funeral home.

County officials contacted Lotz Funeral Homes in Roanoke, where funeral director David Williams helped track down the man's sister. He says records show the 48-year-old man died in May 2010.

Williams says families sometimes can't open the box and toss the whole thing overboard instead of the ashes.

He says the sister didn't want her name used but does plan to retrieve her brother's remains.

