Car crashes after driver flees from traffic stop, 2 injured

LONGS, SC (WMBF) - Crews worked to restore power in the Freemont Road area of Longs Thursday night after a car crashed into a power pole.

Horry County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jeff Benton says the driver was fleeing a traffic stop initiated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

He says the car flipped several times, and both the driver and a passenger have been taken to a nearby hospital.

Stay tuned to WMBFNews.com for more details as this story develops.

