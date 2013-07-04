One injured in fireworks explosion at Cherry Grove Pier

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A worker was severely injured when a large fireworks shell exploded during the Fourth of July fireworks show off the Cherry Grove Pier, according to a North Myrtle Beach official.



The show ended about six minutes after starting when the shell exploded, injuring the Zambelli Fireworks worker, blowing an estimated two-by-three-foot hole in the pier, and damaging about four feet of pier railing, stated North Myrtle Beach information officer Patrick Dowling in a news release.



The worker was taken to a nearby hospital. WMBF News has learned the man was alert and talking when he was in the ambulance, and according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Marshal, he suffered cuts on his face.

The crowd attending the show dispersed soon after the show ended, Dowling stated. Zambelli has determined the safest way to remove the remaining explosives is to incrementally launch the shells. People near Cherry Grove Pier did see fireworks going off, but the show was over, he stated.

The owner of the pier called the damage minimal, and said it will be easy to fix.

The North Myrtle Beach Fire Department will launch an investigation to determine what caused the explosion, according to Dowling.

President of Zambelli Fireworks says the firework did not expel prematurely, but seems to have exploded within the tube, indicating a problem with the shell of the firework. He added that each firework is made by hand.

Cherry Grove Pier reopened Friday morning.



