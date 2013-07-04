2 North Carolina swimmers die in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - According to the Horry County Coroner's Office, two North Carolina men died after being pulled from the water in the Grand Strand on the Fourth of July.

Sgt. Philip Cain says one of those distress calls came in at 1:30 p.m. Thursday from 72nd Avenue North.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard says they believe that man, identified as 57-year-old Richard Butler from Laurinburg, NC, may have died of natural causes while in the water.

The man had a history of major cardiac issues which may have been aggravated while swimming in the rough water Thursday afternoon.

Toxicology samples taken during an autopsy Friday morning will determine the exact cause of death, Willard said.

A second North Carolina man, 50-year-old Mark Baucom from Polkton, was pronounced dead around 8:10 p.m. at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

He was pulled from the water at 15th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach. Deputy Coroner Willard says his death was due to drowning.

