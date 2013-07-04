Homeless man cited for leaving dog in hot car Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 20-year-old man claiming to be homeless was cited by Myrtle Beach Police for leaving a dog inside a hot car Wednesday morning.

A female pit bull was found inside a car, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report. The windows were cracked a half-inch, but the temperature inside the vehicle was 104 degrees, the report states.

The man was cited for a misdemeanor count of mistreatment of animals, and the dog was taken into police custody.



