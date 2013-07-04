Horry Co.'s Most Wanted behind on child support

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Failure to pay child support may not seem like a serious crime, but when considering the children who depend on it, the state of South Carolina takes it very seriously.

According to the Horry County Sheriff's Office, as soon as someone falls behind on three payments, the Department of Social Services turns their case over to law enforcement.

Two offenders in debt of more than $5,000 landed their mug shots in our weekly Horry County's Most Wanted series, with hopes that a tip to their location might bring them to justice.

Twenty-seven-year-old Alex Young is 5'8" tall and 165 pounds with black dread locks and brown eyes. He was last known to live on Harden Street in Conway. James Washington, 41, is 6'2" tall and weighs 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to live on West Beargrass Road in Longs.

If you know where they may be, call the Horry County Sheriff's Office with your tips. For up-to-the-minute information on wanted and captured suspects, sign up for mobile text alerts by texting WANTED to 84300.

