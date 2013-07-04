Alleged theft victim didn't want to wait for crime scene investigator

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman reported to Myrtle Beach Police that someone entered her hotel room and stole her purse early Thursday morning, but then said she wanted to go to bed instead of waiting for crime scene investigators to arrive.

A Myrtle Beach Police officer responded to a report of a larceny the Compass Cove Resort in the 2300 block of South Ocean Boulevard after 2 a.m. Thursday, according to a police report.

The 61-year-old victim told police she left the back door unlocked so her daughter could get back in, and sometime between 1:15 a.m. and 2 a.m., her purse went missing, the report states.

An officer noticed fingerprints on the sliding glass door, and requested a crime scene investigator to the scene. While waiting for the investigator to arrive, the victim told the officer she wanted to go to bed, and didn't want to wait for the investigator, the report states.

The officer had hotel security search their video, but they were unable to find any footage of the incident, officials state. The woman was given a victim's assistance report.

