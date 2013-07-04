Robbery, burglary suspect captured by Marshals in Longs

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – On Wednesday, the US Marshal Task Force apprehended a man wanted on strong arm robbery and burglary charges.

Prentis Reaves was captured at about 2:30 p.m. in the Longs section of Horry County, according to a post on Horry County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Reaves was wanted on two charges of strong arm robbery and one count of first degree burglary.

The warrants were transferred to the Horry County Sheriff's office from the Horry County Police Department.

Reaves is currently at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, and is scheduled to be back in court next on July 30 on an unlawful use of telephone charge.

