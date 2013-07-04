Report: Man tries to steal purse from woman walking near beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman reported to Myrtle Beach Police that a man tried to steal her purse while she was walking near the beach just after midnight Thursday.

A Myrtle Beach Police officer responded to the Casa Del Oro Motel after a woman reported a strong armed robbery, according to a police report.

The woman told police she was traveling west on 14th Avenue South at the intersection of 14th Ave. and Yaupon Drive when a man ran up behind her and grabbed her purse. She held on to the purse, and a witness held on to her, the report states. The strap broke, and the purse's contents fell to the ground. The woman and the witness fell to the ground, and the offender ran south on Yaupon Dr.

The witnesses described the offender as a skinny, older African-American man wearing a gray polo shirt, and possibly gray basketball-style shorts. He was wearing a gray "round" hat, witnesses said, and not a baseball cap.

