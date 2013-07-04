Friends admit to taking woman's stuff after she calls police

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman who reported that her belongings were missing from her unlocked hotel room Wednesday asked police for no further involvement after her friends admitting to taking her stuff.

A Myrtle Beach Police officer responded to the Golden Sands Motel in the 2600 block of S. Ocean Boulevard Wednesday evening, and the victim told him she left her room unlocked, and when she returned, all her stuff was missing, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.

She began talking to other people on the property, who told her that her friends had taken the items. The victim and the officer found her friends, who admitted to taking her belongings. All items except her television and vacuum cleaner were returned to her, the report states. The friends said they would return those items the next day.

The victim provided a statement that she wished for no more police involvement.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

