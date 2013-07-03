Pelicans drop finale to Salem Red Sox

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - After only scoring one run in Tuesday's rain delayed game, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans woke up the bats on Wednesday, plating five runs on six hits in the first inning alone, jumping out to a 5-0 lead on the Red Sox. Salem answered though by scoring four or more runs in three separate innings en route to a 14-6 win.

In the first, Edwin Garcia picked up an RBI double, while Kellin Deglan added an RBI single. Joe Maloney then added a single, putting two on, and Drew Robinson sent everyone home with a three run shot to right, his fourth home run of the year.

The Red Sox put four runs up in the second inning off of Pelican pitcher Victor Payano. After tying it in the fourth, the Pelicans surrendered five more to Salem in the eighth, and four more in the ninth. That proved to be more than enough cushion as the Red Sox salvage one game from the best of the three series.

The Pelicans will go back on the road on Independence Day to face Winston-Salem. It will be part of an eight game road trip, and the birds next return home July 12th to face Winston-Salem again.

