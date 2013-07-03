Florence, Marion Counties conducting checkpoints throughout July

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff's Office released a statement announcing the Twelfth Circuit Law Enforcement Network will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in Florence and Marion Counties throughout the month of July, 2013.

All law enforcement agencies in both counties will participate in the checkpoints. Captain Michael Nunn with the FCSO says the agencies are working to prevent motor vehicle accidents, detect drunk or impaired drivers and enforce motor vehicle violations.

This is the third year in a row the FCSO is the host agency for Law Enforcement Network (LEN) operations, which is sponsored through he South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.