Law enforcement, businesses preparing for 4th of July holiday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Fireworks may not be permitted inside the city of Myrtle Beach, but people can still find some fireworks at local stores inside the city.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said there are certain types of fireworks allowed within city limits, called "novelty" items. To qualify as this, they must be less than five grams of magnesium, or lower-intensity-burning barium, which will show on the side of the box.

Despite the fact these are allowed, they can still be harmful. The fire department says they have a fire prevention division that enforces the rules for selling and using fireworks, but since Independence Day is such a busy time for both police and fire, they want to make sure everyone is careful.

Businesses around the Grand Strand have been waiting for the peak of tourist season, especially with all the rough weather this year. The cold spring hurt numbers, and now businesses have been dealing with 12 straight days of rain. According to research from The Clay Brittain Jr. Center for Resort Tourism, lodging during the spring was down about two percent from 2012. This means fewer people were around the area to spend money in local shops.

Even though we're now in the busiest part of the year, there are still some concerns because of all the rain, but some businesses still expect good numbers.

"Every year they say, ‘Oh it's not going to be as good as last year, it's not going to be as good as last year'", said Becky Mauk, who works at a local business. "For whatever reason, but there are still people that are very close to us that the gas prices won't affect them rather that much, so I'm optimistic about it."

WMBF News talked with different business owners, and received mixed responses as far as how things are going so far this summer. But one thing everyone agreed on is that plenty are hoping Thursday and this weekend will have a nice turnout.



