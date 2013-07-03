SC Highway Patrol: no injuries from crash on Mr. Joe White Ave.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Fire and Rescue crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Frontage Road and Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach Wednesday afternoon.

That's just off of Highway 17 Bypass near the Bojangles' and across from the Sam's Club.

The WMBF News crews on the scene saw one car was overturned. A photo from the scene showed crews trying to remove one person from that car.

Wednesday night, WMBF News spoke to a member of the South Carolina Highway Patrol who confirmed their information showed no injuries from the accident.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.