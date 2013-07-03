Deputies lend muscle to firework store ahead of the Fourth

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's not their typical detail but deputies have been hired by Phantom Fireworks in Myrtle Beach as security.

The store is using their expertise for theft and crowd control. The Fourth of July is Phantom Fireworks busiest time of the year.

They expect to do about 1,000 transactions between July 3 and July 4 with each sale typically bringing three or four people through the door. The store is also located between two bars, and they say sometimes things can get out of hand.

"We have some characters that come in with just a little too much to drink and they have to be escorted out," says the manager Bruce Capwell. "But when they walk in and see the sheriffs, just their presence stops them."

Deputies have been patrolling since June 21 and will finish July 4.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.