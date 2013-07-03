Conway Fire, HCFR responds to transformer fire

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Fire crews are working to assist Santee Cooper after fire broke out in a transformer Wednesday afternoon.

Conway Fire spokesman Captain Jeremy Carter said both Conway Fire and Horry County Fire Rescue units responded to the Santee Cooper substation on Santee Drive where a transformer caught fire.

The substation is just off Highway 701 and Liz Lane right outside of the City of Conway, Capt. Carter said.

It is unknown what caused the fire, but Santee Cooper crews are working with fire crews to get the transformer back online.

Santee Cooper is currently reporting that 124 customers in the Conway area are without power. They expect to have services restored by 5 p.m.

