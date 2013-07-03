Roads reopen in Horry Co. as flood waters recede

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One of the many roads flooded by heavy rains has been reopened by the SC Department of Transportation as the flood waters continue to recede.

On Tuesday, July 23, Old Reaves Ferry Road was reopened to traffic, over two weeks after it was closed due to rising flood waters.

On Thursday, July 25, Lee's Landing Circle completely reopened.

Some Horry County roads are still closed due to flooding, according to the latest information from the SCDOT:

Depot Road between US 501 Business and S26-345

Red Bluff Road between Highway 90 and Highway 905 (use Highway 22 as detour)

To see the latest road conditions in SCDOT's District 5, which includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, Marlboro, and Williamsburg counties, visit:

http://206.74.144.28/roadcloselist.asp?distid=5

Viewers sent several picture into our newsroom of the Waccamaw River rising up to the height of the bridge at the Red Bluff boat landing. You can view those pictures at newsnation.wmbfnews.com.

