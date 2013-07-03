Strong winds down trees in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Law enforcement agencies in Dillon County are reporting downed trees after a severe thunderstorm Wednesday.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for several Pee Dee counties around lunch time Wednesday. Around 12:48 p.m., trees were reported down on Highway 301 near Apple Jack Loop Road.

At 12:53 p.m., trees were falling on Mt. Calvary Road. The National Weather Service Reports those trees may have fallen due to straight line winds associated with those storms.

