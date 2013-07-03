The do and don'ts of fireworks

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Here comes the Fourth of July! And how better to celebrate our nation's birthday but with the pomp and pride of fireworks, hotdog's and good ol' American apple pie!

But before the party begins, make sure your itinerary won't land you behind bars.

Within the city limits of Myrtle Beach, it is ILLEGAL to sell, possess, or use fireworks of any kind.

If you do, you could receive a ticket for the illegal use or possession of fireworks. Those tickets could cost you as much as $210 in fines, though an officer may give you fair warning before handing out that ticket.

Those same laws apply within the City of North Myrtle Beach. It is legal to use fireworks in the unincorporated areas of Horry County, but if you fire them after 11 p.m. at night, you are violating Horry County's noise ordinance, says HCPD spokesman Lt. Robert Kegler.

If you're using fireworks this holiday, here are some safety tips from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission:

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.

Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities.

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.

Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.

After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.

Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.

If you don't wish to set them off yourself, there are several firework displays scheduled in the Grand Strand from Cherry Grove to Murrells Inlet. Check out a list of celebrations here: http://bit.ly/15dvi9r

According to PyroUniverse.com, South Carolina is one of only 18 states that allow all consumer fireworks, meaning if they make it, you can buy it here. That's good news for those of you who enjoy a good firework display, but bad news for those of you driving back to another state after the holiday.

Georgia is one of the six states in America that bans all forms of consumer fireworks, and North Carolina only allows "safe and sane" fireworks.

But no matter where you live and the laws on fireworks in that state, you most definitely CANNOT board a plane back home with fireworks in tow. They are not allowed in your carry-on or checked baggage.

To familiarize yourself with the laws that apply in your neighborhood, check out pyrouniverse.com.

