Pee Dee Electric co-op warns of several scams

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A blog post from the Pee Dee Electric Cooperative reports a rise in swindlers posing as electric cooperative representatives to scam customers.

In one recent bill payment fraud scam, a restaurant manager received a call from an alleged member of the local cooperative, the blog post states.

"The person said that I have to make a $500 payment to cancel the order to shut the power off, and I said, ‘OK. What do I have to do?'"

The collector agreed to take $300 on a prepaid credit card to cover the initial payment. The customer later reconsidered and contacted his local co-op, who told him he had been the target of a scam.

Pee Dee Electric Cooperative warns of variations on this scam, where the scammers seek personal bank information by claiming a customer's automatic bank draft is expiring. The blog post also warns of other fraud, including the "Home Walk-Through" scam, and the "Miami Vice" scam.

Learn more about more scams, and the signs to watch out for, here:

http://blog.peedeeelectric.com/2013/06/20/swindlers-target-co-op-members/