YOUTUBE: NFL rookie's treadmill run goes viral

The YouTube video below is going viral on social media. Posted one week ago by Arizona Cardinals rookie Robert Gill, he says he "Broke the treadmill at 25mph. Getting ready for the 2013 season."

Watch it here:

(Mobile users can view the video here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TV_KM8zYFsk)

The video has since been featured on ESPN, Right this Minute, and The Today Show, among others.



You can follow Robert Gill on twitter and Instagram: @BUBBYGILL10