"Turn Myrtle Purple" for pancreatic cancer awareness

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Turn Purple, a non-profit organization based in Myrtle Beach is hosting a day of fun activities to bring awareness to pancreatic cancer.

On Saturday, July 13, the public is invited to "Turn Myrtle Purple," an event that includes a walk beginning at 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. The event will be held at Grand Park in the Market Common. A $10 donation is required to participate in the walk.

Following the walk, there will be giant inflatable slides, face-painting, music and a dunking booth, where attendees can dunk local police and firefighters. Food from Chick-fil-A will be sold during the event for anyone looking to grab-a-bite.

All proceeds from "Turn Myrtle Purple" will go the Lustgarten Foundation, which aims to prevent and eventually cure pancreatic cancer.

For more information on the event, visit www.TurnMyrtlePurple.com.

For more information on the Lustgarten Foundation, visit their website: http://www.lustgarten.org/.

