Red Cross opening shelter for displaced Florence storm victims

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The American Red Cross is responding to the possible tornado that touched down in Florence County in the Rosewood Mobile Home Park around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Red Cross says they will be opening a shelter at Wilson High School located at 1411 Old Marion Highway in Florence where they will provide food, shelter and emotional support to everyone who was displaced by the possible tornado.

As of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night, nine homes are destroyed, eight are damaged and nine are being evaluated in the Rosewood Mobile Home Park that is located in the Quinby area of Florence County.



