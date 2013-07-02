SCDPS: multiple vehicle collision on I-95 in Florence, traffic open

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety released an update advisory for motorists in Florence County, there is a multiple vehicle collision on I-95 southbound at mile-marker 174.

The SCDPS says traffic is open again. At this time, the possible injuries and conditions of drivers and passengers involved in the accident is unknown, but stick with WMBF News for the latest on the accident as updates become available.

