Restructure of precincts proves to be positive

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Back in March of this year the Horry County Police command staff decided to find a better way to serve the community by realigning its precincts throughout the county.

Leaders are now calling the move a positive one for officers and the community.

Corporal Jack Johnson has been stationed in the south precinct of the county since 1998. The south precinct was known for being the busiest with calls despite being the smallest ground for the total eight officers to cover.

Johnson said the realigning changes were necessary. "We were averaging between 14 to 18 calls a shift and we had a that volume of calls in a 12 hour period and it really hard to give someone the proper service they deserve."

Johnson said now today officers in the south end are having about eight to 12 calls in a given shift.

According to Lieutenant Robert Kegler with the Horry County Police force improvements have been made across the board when it comes to the precinct changes.

Lieutenant Kegler said now the west precinct which covers Loris and Aynor areas has gotten larger resulting in the number of calls to rise to about seven percent.

Kegler adds the north and central precincts have also expanded in coverage area giving officers more calls to respond to.

Kegler said the changes have given officer more of a chance to pro-actively police their community. "If you going from call to call you don't have the ability or time or resources to take time and work on fixing the problem and evenly distributing the call volume allows these officers to do that."

Margaret Barker has been living in the community since 1988 and she said she feels as safe then as she does now especially hearing officers giving residents more of a police presence.

"People will see the police and there is less crime to go down because people figure they can get away with it," explains Barker.

