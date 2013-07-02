Father charged with murder in death of 5-month-old

LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) - Laurinburg Police have filed charges against the father of an infant that died from head trauma in December 2012.

According to police spokesman Lt. Cliff Sessoms, five-month-old Samuel Emmanuel Christian Jr. was taken to the emergency room at Scotland Memorial Hospital on Dec. 17, 2012.

Police were called because his head trauma, possible resulting from an assault, seemed consistent with Shaken Baby Syndrome. After being transported to Cape Fear Valley Memorial Center, the infant was declared brain dead.

The investigation into his death, including a review of the autopsy results, has led Laurinburg Police to charge the boy's father, 23-year-old Samuel Emmanuel Christian Sr. with first degree murder.

Christian Sr. was booked into the Scotland County Jail with no bond. He is scheduled to appear in the District Court of Scotland County on July 3.

