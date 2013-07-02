Chipotle opens in Magnolia Mall in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A second Chipotle location has opened in northeast South Carolina this summer, offering its delicious menu to shoppers at the Magnolia Mall in Florence.

It's the second location to open in a matter of weeks after Chipotle opened its doors at the Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach.

The Magnolia Mall restaurant location is the only one within 70 miles of Florence. It joins Buffalo Wild Wings, Burger King, Chick-fil-A, Chuck E. Cheese's, IHOP and Ruby Tuesday.

"Fresh ingredients and a quick service experience have made Chipotle a top choice for fast casual cuisine," said Mackenzie Webb, Group Marketing Director. "We're delighted to introduce Magnolia Mall shoppers to the first Chipotle in the area."

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.