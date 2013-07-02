Alleged car thief stole key from gym locker

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police are looking for a male suspect they believe stole a car and used money he found inside.

According to a post on the Horry County Police Department "Official Page" on Facebook, the unknown male suspect stole that car from the American Athletic Club in Murrells Inlet by absconding with the key from the owner's locker.

He then took a debit card found in the car and purchased items from the Walmart in Garden City.

If you can identify him from the surveillance photo, please call the Horry County Police Department at 915-TIPS.

