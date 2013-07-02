Report: Owner leaves dog outside in rain, high winds

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is facing charges after police say his dog was left out in the rain without food or shelter.

Myrtle Beach Police were called to a home on Fourth Avenue North just before midnight Monday where they found a black and white dog tied up outside the house.

According to the police report, the dog was surrounded by "trash and unsafe items," while standing in the high winds and rain with no food, water or shelter.

The officers noted that the dog's rib cage was showing. The apparent owner of the dog was not home, and the people around would not take responsibility for it, the report states, or take the dog inside.

The dog was taken to an animal shelter until the owner could be located. When the owner, 20-year-old Chaz Laurent Jackson, showed up at the police station, he admitted to leaving the dog outside in that weather because he did not want the canine using the bathroom in his house.

Jackson was arrested and charged with the ill treatment of animals.

